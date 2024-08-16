PM hopes private sector will review salary scheme to be more reasonable to workers

PUTRAJAYA: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has expressed hope that the private sector, especially companies that record high profits, will review their salary schemes to provide more reasonable remuneration to their employees.

He said the public service wage reform announced today is also a message to private companies to raise workers’ wages so that their financial burden can be alleviated.

“I hope the private sector will review their (salary) schemes so that the (financial) burden of the workforce can be reduced with a more reasonable remuneration and salary increment scheme, especially companies that record large profits.

“There is no reason for a monthly salary to be less than RM2,000,” he told reporters after addressing civil servants at the 19th edition of Majlis Amanat Perdana Perkhidmatan Awam (MAPPA) themed ‘MADANI Public Service’ here today.

Anwar said the salary increase was given not just as a reward and appreciation for the services rendered by the civil servants, but also as a motivation for them to improve their performance at work.

He said the salary adjustment was done through a radical transformation and a major shift since it involved matters of accountability and performance.