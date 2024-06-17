PUTRAJAYA: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today performed Aidiladha prayers with more than 20,000 congregants at Putra Mosque, here.

The Prime Minister who was dressed in light blue baju Melayu arrived with his wife Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail at 7.52am, was received by the Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Dr Zulkifli Hasan.

As early as 7am, the grounds of the Putra Mosque began to be filled with thousands of members of the public including foreign tourists who were present to witness the atmosphere of Aidiladha prayers.

Anwar then recited takbir raya with the congregation before performing the Aidiladha prayers led by the Grand Imam of Putra Mosque Salahuddin Ghozali.

ALSO READ: King, Queen extend Aidiladha wishes to all Muslims

The Prime Minister also attended the Aidiladha sermon titled ‘Aidiladha and Our Social Care’ delivered by Salahuddin.

The content of the sermon, among other things, touched on the prescribed worship in the celebration of Aidiladha.

“With the sacrificial worship done, part of it will be given to other Muslims and thus it teaches about the attitude of caring for the people and trains the practice of giving charity to people in need.

“We should also enhance our caring attitude, especially for our brothers in Palestine,“ said Salahuddin.

Before leaving, Anwar spent time mingling with the congregants present.

ALSO READ: Aidiladha: Embrace values of sacrifice, obedience, togetherness in worship - Ahmad Zahid