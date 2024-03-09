PM’s visit to Vladivostok shows Malaysia wants to continue engaging with Russia - Ambassador

VLADIVOSTOK: Prime Minister (PM) Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s two-day working visit here beginning Sept 4, 2024 shows that Malaysia is an independent nation, and wants to continue engaging with Russia, said Malaysia’s Ambassador to Russia Datuk Cheong Loon Lai.

Quoting Anwar’s remarks earlier, Cheong said the visit demonstrates Malaysia’s stance as an independent nation, and “we are friends to everyone”, despite receiving some pressure from certain quarters due to the on-going geopolitical issues.

“Malaysia’s participation (in the 9th Eastern Economic Forum) will reflect Malaysia’s position as a country that is free to be friends with any country and has no feeling of hostility.

“We are not hostile to anyone in terms of Malaysia’s external relations, although now there is pressure from certain parties who often make sure that either you are (taking side) with (certain) members,“ he told Malaysian reporters here today ahead of Anwar’s arrival on Wednesday morning.

Anwar, who is also the Finance Minister, will undertake a two- day working visit to Russia from Sept 4 to 5 to attend the 9th Eastern Economic Forum (9th EEF) in Vladivostok, the largest seaport city in Russia’s far east region.

He is scheduled to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin during the visit.

Among the highlights of the visit includes a bilateral meeting with Putin, in which Anwar is expected to reiterate Malaysia’s interest in joining the BRICS intergovernmental organisation to the Russian president as Russia is holding the Chairmanship of BRICS in 2024.

This visit will be Anwar’s first trip to Russia since assuming office in November 2022.

On Malaysia’s application to be a new member of BRICS, Cheong said it is understood that the issue would be discussed during the BRICS Summit 2024, which will be held from Oct 22-24 in Kazan, Russia.

He said Malaysia can contribute towards BRICS based on the country’s experiences in certain development issues, especially in the Islamic finance industry.

“For instance, in Russia, they have been coming to us and wanted to learn from us with regard to Islamic finance because Russia has a large population of Muslims,” he said.

Cheong said as BRICS is focusing more on the interest of the Global South, by being part of the intergovernmental organisation will help diversify Malaysia’s strategic relations and economic links.

“There is this misperception that.. when we talk about BRICS, it is about (a country is) trying to go against, or moving away or shifting your alliance with any trade partners.

“It is not that. I think it should be seen in the context of (us) trying to diversify, or create other options of engagement,” he said.

He emphasised that Malaysia subscribes to the principle of BRICS, which is inclusivity and equitable in terms of cooperation.

On July 28, 2024, Anwar said that Malaysia had sent an application to Russia to join the BRICS intergovernmental organisation following the courtesy call made on him by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on that day.

“Malaysia has sent a letter of application to join the (BRICS) organisation to Russia as the BRICS chairman, besides expressing openness to participate as a member country or strategic partner,“ he said.

Earlier on June 18, 2024, Anwar confirmed Malaysia’s intention to join BRICS to Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

BRICS was established in 2009 as a cooperation platform for the largest developing economies, uniting Brazil, Russia, India and China. South Africa joined the group in 2010.

On Jan 1, 2024, BRICS expanded its membership to include Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran and the United Arab Emirates.