PM to announce good news about food items tomorrow - Fahmi

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim will announce good news regarding food items tomorrow, said Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil.

The Unity Government spokesman said the announcement is the result of good cooperation and understanding between the government and the industrial sector in an effort to assist the people.

“We await the Prime Minister’s announcement tomorrow. It concerns some common food items that we consume daily, so there is good news from the Prime Minister, not more than that,“ he said.

“But it shows that when we have good cooperation from the industrial sector, the government, and an understanding that our intention is for the people, we are able to make announcements like the one the Prime Minister will make tomorrow,“ he told reporters here today.

He said this after launching Mydin Mart Pantai Dalam and distributing Aidiladha contributions to residents in the Lembah Pantai parliamentary constituency

When asked if the announcement pertains to rice, Fahmi, who is also the Member of Parliament for Lembah Pantai, urged everyone to wait for the special announcement from the Prime Minister tomorrow.