Sinner strolls into Wimbledon round three

JANNIK Sinner swept into the third round of Wimbledon on Thursday as the world number one thrashed Australia's Aleksandar Vukic 6-1, 6-1, 6-3.

While several of Wimbledon's top stars have suffered shock exits, including third seed Alexander Zverev and world number four Jack Draper, there has been no hint of an upset in Sinner's opening two matches.

The 23-year-old has dropped just 12 games in demolishing Vukic and Luca Nardi to make the last 32 at the All England Club.

After blowing a two-set lead and three match-points in his agonising French Open final defeat on clay against Carlos Alcaraz in June, Sinner is on a mission to make amends on grass in London.

The three-time Grand Slam champion has never been past the Wimbledon semi-finals in four previous visits.

But the Italian is back in the groove and is on course for a blockbuster clash with world number two Alcaraz in the final on July 13.

The reigning US Open and Australian Open champion next faces another Spaniard Pedro Martinez on Saturday-AFP