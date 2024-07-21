PM urges people to fly Jalur Gemilang during National, Malaysia Day campaigns

CYBERJAYA: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today urged the people to boost the spirit of independence by flying the Jalur Gemilang (national flag) at their homes and offices.

Anwar said that he hoped that everyone will support this mission in line with this year’s National Day and Malaysia Day (HKHM) campaigns themed “Malaysia MADANI: Jiwa Merdeka”.

“This is not about race, party, status, or occupation; it’s about identity, dignity, and pride. When a country gains independence, its flag is flown widely across the nation, displayed at every stall, house, school, mosque, temple, church and every department.

“So make sure we turn this year into one that showcases the pride of our people and our country,“ he said when launching the National Month and Fly the Jalur Gemilang 2024 campaign here today.

Also present were Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil, Cabinet ministers, and Komuniti MADANI members.

To ensure the success of this mission, Anwar said that monitoring will be conducted at all levels, including departmental levels by Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Mohd Zuki Ali, ministers in their respective ministries, Komuniti MADANI, state governments, religious and community leaders across Peninsular Malaysia, Sabah and Sarawak.

At the same time, he expressed hope that the private sector will join the government in making the mission to fly the Jalur Gemilang for HKHM 2024 a success.

“Their job is to do business and make profits. I want to remind them that if the country is not peaceful, the country does not profit. Without the sacrifices of the police, the military, and the security forces at the borders, there would be no new investments.

“So, show your support by standing with the people and the country, and fly the Jalur Gemilang... I hope this message is clear,“ Anwar said.

Additionally, the Prime Minister urged the people to reflect on the history of the struggles of past leaders and citizens who were united and willing to sacrifice everything they had to achieve the nation’s independence.

For this purpose, Anwar emphasised that the people must always nurture unity and maintain harmony as it is the main pillar of Malaysia’s well-being.

“This is why the theme “Malaysia MADANI: Jiwa Merdeka” is stressed. If our spirit and enthusiasm are not nurtured, they will fade. What guarantees the greatness of Malaysia’s identity is our spirit,“ he said.

He also stressed that there should be no elements of abuse of power among those who have been entrusted with responsibilities.

“Even now, there are those who have been entrusted to take care of departments, ministries, the country, using it to enrich themselves or their families or cronies. How is that different from the colonisers? Where are the Islamic morals, where is the love for the nation?” he said.

Therefore, the Prime Minister said the government continuously intensifies various unity programnes while reminding the people that the country could not have achieved independence without the strength and unity of all parties.

The 67th National Day celebration on Aug 31 will be held in Putrajaya, while the Malaysia Day celebration will take place in Sabah on Sept 16.