Stylish, everyday photographer

Oppo Reno14 Pro 5G, a dependable companion for capturing life’s moments

THE Oppo Reno14 Pro 5G immediately feels different from most smartphones. Its Velvet Glass back shimmers with subtle colour shifts, adding a jewellery-like touch that makes it look and feel premium. At just 7.5mm thin and weighing 201g, it is comfortable to hold all day, while its IP66, IP68 and IP69 water and dust resistance offers peace of mind against splashes and spills. This is not just a pretty phone, it is designed to withstand real-life use with added internal cushioning and a durable aerospace-grade aluminium frame. Built for everyday life The 6.83-inch Amoled screen is large yet easy to handle thanks to ultra-thin bezels. Scrolling feels smooth and colours are vibrant without appearing artificial. Brightness holds up well outdoors and the screen even responds to wet or greasy hands, a surprisingly useful touch when cooking, poolside, or during humid days.

Camera that stands out Photography is where the Reno14 Pro really shines. The triple 50MP camera system delivers sharp, detailed images in almost any setting. Daylight shots are naturally vibrant, while the 3.5x telephoto lens captures portraits with beautiful background blur. At night, the phone’s AI Flash Photography system is a game changer. Using three flash units, it lights up faces softly while keeping the mood of the scene intact. Party shots, dinners, or late-night cityscapes look clearer and brighter without that harsh, washed-out flash effect. Livephoto mode adds movement to shots and fun tricks, such as “motion and freeze”, making party moments pop. Video is equally impressive, with 4K HDR recording supported across all three rear lenses. The Reno14 Pro even handles underwater photos and videos without needing an extra case, allowing users to shoot in fresh water up to two meters deep for 30 minutes, ideal for vacations or poolside content.

Smooth performance, smart features In daily use, the Reno14 Pro feels fluid and responsive. Apps open quickly, multitasking is smooth and social media browsing is effortless. While it is not built as a hardcore gaming phone, casual players will find it keeps up well. The software experience is clean and intuitive, with helpful AI touches such as circling on-screen items to search instantly, automatic call summaries and real-time translations for smoother international conversations. Long-lasting battery The large 6,200mAh battery easily powers through a full day of heavy use and can stretch into a second day with lighter activity. Charging is quick, 80W wired fast charging fills it in under an hour, while a 10-minute boost provides hours of extra use. For those who prefer a cable-free setup, 50W wireless charging is also supported.