Poison pen letters being distributed to deter voters from casting votes - MP

KLUANG: Pakatan Harapan (PH) has claimed that poison pen letters urging Chinese voters not to cast their votes during the Mahkota state by-election on Sept 28 are being distributed in the constituency.

Kluang MP Wong Shu Qi, also the Kluang PH coordinator for the by-election, said they received complaints last night regarding the distribution of letters written in Chinese at several housing areas.

“I consider this a dirty tactic because we should be encouraging people to vote. So, I urge voters to go out and vote to strengthen the Unity Government for political stability,“ he told reporters at the Unity Operations Centre here today.

Wong also hoped those responsible would put an end to such actions.

The Mahkota by-election on Sept 28 will see a straight contest between Barisan Nasional (BN) candidate Syed Hussien Syed Abdullah and PN candidate Mohamad Haizan Jaafar.

It is being held following the death of the incumbent Sharifah Azizah, 63, on Aug 2 while she was receiving treatment at the Enche’ Besar Hajjah Khalsom Hospital.