Police arrest man for fraudulent vehicle ownership transfer

PETALING JAYA: A 51-year-old man in Kelantan was recently arrested for allegedly transferring vehicle ownership without the owner’s knowledge.

The suspect was arrested following a police investigation after a report was lodged by the vehicle owner.

Kelantan police chief Datuk Muhamad Zaki Harun stated that the police received a report at 4.54pm on April 18 regarding a fraudulent vehicle ownership transfer without the company’s knowledge in Machang.

The victim, who is also the owner and director of a company, reportedly hired the suspect to manage a business project at Jeti Pasir Puteh on March 6, 2022.

“For this purpose, the suspect was given a company-owned multi-purpose vehicle (MPV).

“However, the man failed to fulfil his responsibilities in managing the project and was terminated by the company, which also demanded the return of the vehicle,“ Datuk Muhamad Zaki told Berita Harian.

He added that the suspect refused to comply with the company’s directive and used forged documents to transfer the vehicle’s ownership without the owner’s knowledge.

The 51-year-old man was subsequently arrested for his suspected involvement in the fraudulent vehicle ownership transfer case.

“Further investigations revealed that the suspect is also being investigated under Section 468 of the Penal Code related to a report in Kota Bharu involving the forgery of a letter titled ‘Application to present before His Majesty Sultan Muhammad V, the Sultan and Ruler of the State of Kelantan Darul Naim, Using the Royal Seal of His Majesty Sultan Muhammad V’.”

“The man is being held in remand for two days until today for investigation under Section 420 of the Penal Code,“ he added.