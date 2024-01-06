Police arrest Zayn Rayyan’s parents

PETALING JAYA: Police have detained the parents of the late autistic boy, Zayn Rayyan Abdul Matiin, nearly six months after he was found dead near a river at his home in Damansara Damai on December 6 last year.

According to the New Straits Times, the couple, both aged 28, were arrested at their family home in Puncak Alam, at around 11am yesterday.

It is learnt that the couple were initially brought to the Petaling Jaya district police headquarters for further investigations.

The English daily also stated that the couple will be brought to the Petaling Jaya magistrate’s court for remand application at 9am, today.

Selangor police chief Datuk Hussein Omar Khan confirmed to the English daily of the arrest and subsequent remand hearing but did not divulge further details regarding the arrests.

The six-year-old was discovered dead at a stream near Apartment Idaman, Damansara Damai, here, at 10pm on December 6, 2023.

The body of the child was found about 200 metres from his home by the public who participated in the search operations after he initially went missing while heading back from school.

The victim was later confirmed to be murdered based on the autopsy conducted, which found injuries to his neck and body.