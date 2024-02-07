PETALING JAYA: A 29-year-old man was detained following a high-speed chase that resulted in an accident between the police and the suspect’s vehicle. The incident occurred at Cybersouth in Dengkil.

The police were patrolling in a police mobile patrol vehicle (MPV) when they spotted the suspect’s vehicle at about 9.30pm on Monday (July 1), said Sepang district police chief Assistant Commissioner Wan Kamarul Azran Wan Yusof, according to The Star.

The police had instructed the man to stop his vehicle, but instead the suspect sped up and the policemen gave chase.

“The high-speed chase ended at Cybersouth in Dengkil, where an accident occurred between the two vehicles,“ he was quoted as saying.

The suspect who was subsequently detained, tested positive for methamphetamine, amphetamine, THC and benzodiazepines.

The case is being investigated under Section 186 and 279 of the Penal Code.

Wan Kamarul Azran has advised the public not to speculate and avoid spreading fake news on the incident.

ALSO READ: Man arrested after ramming 4WD into police MPV