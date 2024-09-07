Police develop complete profile to mitigate extremism - Saifuddin

KUALA LUMPUR: The police will continue to take appropriate measures to curb the spread of extremism in this country to avoid the recurrence of incidents like the violent attack on Ulu Tiram Police Station in Johor.

Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail believes extremism needs to be curbed and the act of calling others infidels is very dangerous for the entire society in the country.

“Based on this kind of incidents, the police have developed a complete profile on how to mitigate the elements of extremism so that they would not spread or flourish,” he said in reply to Dr Abd Ghani Ahmad (PN-Jerlun) who wanted to know the government’s efforts in combating new threats of extremism in Malaysia, at the Dewan Rakyat sitting today.

Meanwhile, Saifuddin said among the security measures taken following the attack at the Ulu Tiram Police Station was the issuance of a new directive to have the gate to the police station closed after 10 pm.

“The police station is where people come to lodge their complaints but at the same time, the police station is also a target, so we need to balance the security measures,” he said.

Two policemen - Constable Ahmad Azza Fahmi Azhar, 22, and Constable Muhamad Syafiq Ahmad Said, 24 - were killed in a brutal attack launched by a knife-wielding masked man at the Ulu Tiram Police Station in Johor on May 17.