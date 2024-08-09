Police have commenced probe against Teresa Kok - IGP

KUALA LUMPUR: The police have initiated an investigation against Seputeh MP Teresa Kok following her alleged statement over halal certification.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain said that the investigation is being conducted under Section 298 of the Penal Code, Section 505(b) of the Penal Code, and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998.

Razarudin said that the investigation would follow the standard operating procedures (SOPs) concerning issues related to the Rulers, religion, and race (3R).

“As of today, we have received five police reports, and all witnesses will be summoned to complete the investigation,“ he said when contacted here today.

He also advised all Malaysians to refrain from making or responding to statements that could stoke racial tensions and incite public unrest.

The Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (JAKIM) had earlier been reported to be considering a proposal to make halal certification mandatory for restaurants and food companies that did not serve pork and alcohol.

However, Kok was later reported to have stated that making halal certification compulsory for such restaurants and food companies could potentially increase the burden on businesses, including thousands of Malay restaurant operators, adding that it would be an embarrassment to the country.

Razarudin said that while freedom of expression was allowed under the Federal Constitution, there were limits to it.

“...the community must embrace the principles of the Rukun Negara,“ he added.

Earlier, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, while attending a programme in Seremban, Negeri Sembilan, advised those with proposals and concerns regarding halal certification to bring the matter to a meeting for further discussion.