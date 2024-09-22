Police intensify crackdown on GISBH activities, seizing books, pamphlets linked to Al-Arqam

KUALA LUMPUR: The recent raids on premises linked to Global Ikhwan Service and Business Holdings Sdn Bhd (GISBH) across several states uncovered hundreds of books and pamphlets associated with the teachings of al-Arqam, further underscoring concerns that the organisation continues to embrace to doctrines declared deviant since 1994.

In Kelantan, authorities discovered dozens of books pertaining to the doctrines practised by the organisation, buried near the homes of the group’s followers in Kampung Panji, Kota Bahru. Some items were reportedly burned in an attempt to eliminate evidence and evade seizure.

This critical evidence came to light during a raid on three homes associated with the top management of GISBH, which are believed to house approximately 30 individuals, including the leader’s second wife and more than 20 children.

In Melaka, hundreds of books and items related to the teachings of al-Arqam were also found in raids on 19 premises linked to GISB, including 12 photographs of the founder of al-Arqam Ashaari Muhammad or Abuya, 138 books related to al-Arqam and the Zikir Aurad Muhammadiyah table.

Meanwhile, the ongoing Op Global has now entered its fourth phase, intensifying efforts to locate remaining members of the group accused of exploiting children and manipulating religious sentiments across nearly all states in Peninsular Malaysia.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain announced that following raids on 82 premises suspected of connections to the GISBH, police arrested a total of 155 individuals and successfully rescued victims, comprising 102 men and 84 women.

The latest figures bring the total number of individuals detained to over 300, including top management of GISBH, while 588 victims have been successfully rescued.

Razarudin said that to date, seven suspects have been charged in court with a total of 29 offences. Victims aged 18 and above have been returned to their next of kin, while those under 18 have been entrusted to the Social Welfare Department, under Section 25(2) of the Child Act 2001.

The issue surrounding GISBH has also drawn the attention of the Sultan of Selangor, Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah who expressed his deep concern regarding the criminal activities associated with the organisation and its network.

His Royal Highness also expressed his regret and disappointment upon learning that several GISBH premises in the state had been operating without proper registration for an extended period and ordered the immediate closure of these establishments, prohibiting them from continuing operations in Selangor.

Meanwhile, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Dr Mohd Na’im Mokhtar said that the doctrine of GISBH will be discussed during the upcoming sessions of the Muzakarah Committee of the National Council of Islamic Religious Affairs (MKI), from Sept 24 to 26.

The Mufti of Kelantan, Datuk Mohamad Shukri Mohamad, said that the state will only declare the teachings of GISBH as deviant if they align with those of the al-Arqam cult movement. He emphasised that further investigation and authentic evidence are necessary before any definitive decision is made.

At the same time, the Malaysian Muslim Consumers Association (PPIM) refuted allegations that it conspired to protect members of the GISBH group while also engaging in deviant practices.

PPIM, in a statement today, clarified that the association had no prior knowledge of any issues related to GISBH, including serious allegations such as sexual crimes against children, human trafficking, and money laundering, until these matters were recently brought to light.