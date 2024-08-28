Police investigating landslide that injured two bomb disposal unit members

JOHOR BAHRU: Police are investigating the cause of an incident in which two policemen were seriously injured by a landslide while conducting bomb disposal work in Taman Sri Lambak, Kluang, yesterday.

Johor police chief M. Kumar said the investigation would also look into whether there were any lapses in the standard operating procedures (SOP).

“The police are thoroughly reviewing the incident to determine the exact cause, but it is still too early to draw conclusions.

“Please allow us the space to carry out our investigation, including assessing whether there were any SOP lapses or other contributing factors,“ he told a press conference at the Johor police contingent headquarters here today.

He noted that this is the first such incident involving the state’s Bomb Disposal Unit.

Kumar added that the old bomb, an Aerial 500 Lbs 1952, which was set to be destroyed yesterday, was in the process of being detonated when the incident occurred.

The two policemen were initially treated in the Intensive Care Unit at Enche’ Besar Hajjah Khalsom Hospital (HEBHK) in Kluang but have since been transferred to regular wards.

Kluang district police chief ACP Bahrin Mohd Noh said today that the 2.20 pm incident resulted in Corporal Abdul Halim Zainal, 39, suffering a broken hip bone and three fractured ribs on the left side, while Corporal Muhammad Faruuqi Shamsary, 34, sustained a broken thigh bone and fractured ribs on the left side.

Bahrin explained that the two officers had been dispatched to the location to destroy the bomb, which had been discovered by a member of the public.

However, during the bomb disposal operation, the sides of a pit at the site collapsed, burying and injuring them.