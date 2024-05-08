Police looking for man with sharp weapon on football field

KUALA LUMPUR: Police are tracking a man suspected of bringing a sharp weapon to a football field during a disagreement following a match at the KLFA Football Centre here yesterday.

Wangsa Maju District Police Chief ACP Mohamad Lazim Ismail said this followed a report lodged by a 23-year-old local man at 2.21 am today.

He said that based on the report, the complainant claimed there was a misunderstanding between his team and the opposing team when a player from the opposing side was seen holding a sharp weapon and pointing it at one of the players from his team.

“No one was injured in the incident and the police are identifying the individual who brought the sharp weapon into the field,” he said in a statement today.

He said the case was being investigated under Section 6(1) of the Corrosive and Explosive Substances and Offensive Weapons Act 1958.

A video went viral early today showing an image of a football player holding a sharp weapon suspected to be a “kerambit” (small curved knife) during an argument on the field.