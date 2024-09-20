Police looking for suspect involved in neighbour’s murder

KOTA KINABALU: Police are looking for a suspect in connection with a murder case in Kampung Lingkudau, Keningau yesterday.

Keningau deputy police chief DSP Alizam Dalaman said during the 9.40pm incident, the suspect, a man, is believed to have been involved in the murder of his neighbour.

According to Alizam, the suspect’s wife and son had fled to the victim’s house after an argument with the suspect. The suspect’s wife had sought help from the victim to sent her to the Keningau police station but before the victim could act, he was confronted by the suspect which resulted in a fight,” he said in a statement here today.

Alizam said during the fight, the suspect slashed the victim fatally with a sharp object causing severe bleeding that led to his death.

He said police had opened an investigation paper regarding the incident and classified it as murder under Section 302 of the Penal Code.

Alizam said police were also seeking the public’s cooperation to provide information about the suspect, and that they can contact investigating officer Inspector Mohd Azrul Efizul Mohd Asri directly at 012-9293148 or any nearby police station.