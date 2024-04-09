Police nab three Ah Meng gang members, seize counterfeit liquor

JOHOR BAHRU: Police arrested three members of the Ah Meng gang and seized various brands of counterfeit liquor during two separate raids at factories in Taman Johor and Taman Kempas Utama on Monday and Tuesday.

Johor Bahru Utara District police chief ACP Balveer Singh Mahindar Singh said the three local men aged between 44 and 50, and the syndicate have been operating for about six months.

“In the first raid, police seized 564 boxes of liquor, two plastic drums, four electric pumps, and a package of duty-paid customs stickers valued at RM850,000.

“In the second raid, a three-ton truck, five cars, 18 packages of liquor bottle labels from well-known brands, and two duty-paid customs stickers valued at RM400,000 were seized. The total value of the seizures from both locations is RM1.25 million,“ he said at a press conference at the Tampoi police station today.

“The suspects tested negative for drugs, though one has a prior criminal record related to betting offences,“ he said, adding that the three men have been remanded to assist with the investigation.

Meanwhile, Balveer Singh noted that another two local men, aged 48 and 50, one of whom is believed to be the mastermind of the gang, have been identified and are currently being tracked by the police.

The case is being investigated under Section 135(1)(d) of the Customs Act 1967 and Section 76 of the Excise Act 1976.