Police probe expands to 39 more GISBH-linked welfare homes

PETALING JAYA: The investigation into alleged child exploitation and abuse at GISB Holdings Sdn Bhd (GISBH) welfare homes has taken a significant turn, with authorities identifying 39 additional facilities nationwide.

According to New Straits Times, Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Tan Sri Razarudin Husain confirmed the development, stating, “The 39 welfare homes are spread across the country.”

Following the high-profile raids on 20 GISBH-linked welfare homes earlier this week, which resulted in the rescue of 402 children aged 1 to 17, the police have not ruled out the possibility of further actions.

The IGP previously revealed that the victims had endured a range of horrific abuses, including sodomy.

Shockingly, investigations suggest that caretakers were even teaching the children to abuse one another.

GISB Holdings Sdn Bhd has denied these allegations and any connection to the case.