Malaysia welcomes Yemeni scholar’s plan for student exchange in Islamic studies

KUALA LUMPUR: Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Dr Mohd Na’im Mokhtar welcomes the plan of prominent Yemeni scholar Sheikh Al-Qodhi Dr Yasir Al-Adni As-Syahiri to establish bilateral cooperation in creating more opportunities for Yemeni students to pursue higher education in Malaysia.

Mohd Na’im said the proposal is in line with Malaysia’s commitment to strengthening international network in Islamic knowledge and da’wah.

“This noble aspiration is very much welcomed. Malaysia has always been open as a centre of knowledge, a fertile ground for da’wah, and the dissemination of Islam’s message of mercy to the world,” he said in a Facebook post today.

Sheikh Yasir Al-Adni expressed his intention during a courtesy visit to Mohd Na’im’s office in Putrajaya yesterday.

Mohd Na’im described the meeting as one filled with wisdom, knowledge, and the spirit of Islamic brotherhood (ukhuwah Islamiah).

In the post, he also shared that he performed Friday prayers with Sheikh Yasir Al-Adni and Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim at Surau Ar-Rahim in Precinct 15, Putrajaya, yesterday. - Bernama