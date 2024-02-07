Police report lodged against Machang MP

MACHANG: Three Unity Government political parties as well as the Federal Village Development and Security Committee of the Machang parliamentary constituency village (JPKKP) lodged a police report against Bersatu’s Machang MP Wan Ahmad Fayhsal Wan Ahmad Kamal here today.

Machang UMNO vice-chief Mohd Fakaaruddin Ismail said the police report was lodged by him together with representatives from Amanah, PKR and JPKKP following allegations made by Wan Ahmad Fayhsal yesterday regarding allocations meant for him (Wan Ahmad Fayhsal) allegedly being diverted to political parties supporting the Unity Government.

They strongly refute Wan Ahmad Fayhsal’s statement, which they claim is defamatory and maliciously intended to cast aspersions on political parties in the Unity Government.

“We strongly deny Wan Ahmad Fayhsal’s defamatory statement, which maliciously casts doubt on the integrity of the Unity government parties,” said Mohd Fakaaruddin.

“He should base his statements on facts. There has never been any precedent of government allocations meant for MPs being redirected to political parties,” he told reporters after lodging the report at the Machang district police headquarters (IPD) here today.

Earlier, some 100 representatives of the three parties and also JPKKP held a peaceful protest against Wan Ahmad Fayhsal near the IPD grounds.

Yesterday, Wan Ahmad Fayhsal reportedly claimed that funds earmarked for MPs were allegedly diverted to political parties aligned with the Unity government instead.

Mohd Fakaaruddin added that they expect the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) to take appropriate action and are prepared to pursue legal avenues against Wan Ahmad Fayhsal.