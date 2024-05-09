Police scrutinising company finances linked to human trafficking case in Myanmar - IGP

KUALA LUMPUR: The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) is scrutinising the financial positions of several companies linked to the investigation of human trafficking cases in Myanmar, said Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain.

He said the checks were being undertaken following reports obtained from Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) and the Registrar of Societies (ROS) involving several individuals, including a former Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department and businessmen.

“The police are also probing flights taken to check the movement of the individuals abroad, especially to Myanmar, since 2019,“ he told Bernama when contacted today.

According to him, a total of nine statements have been taken in the past two days.

“We are also seeking feedback from the editor who published the report in ‘Justice For Myanmar’ (portal) to record his statement via online regarding the content of the article,“ he said.

Razarudin said the investigation team was also tracking down two more businessmen from China to assist in their investigation.

On Tuesday, the Malaysia International Humanitarian Organisation (MHO) handed over several documents to police to assist in their investigation into human trafficking cases in Myanmar.

Razarudin reportedly said that the police were tracking down several writers from neighbouring Indonesia as well as a ‘Datuk Seri’ allegedly involved in the criminal activity, to have their statements taken.