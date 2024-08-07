Police seek help to find elderly woman missing since last month

GEORGE TOWN: Police have appealed for help from the public to trace an elderly woman reported missing from her home in Kampung Lembah Ria, Ayer Itam, here since June 9.

Timur Laut police chief ACP Razlam Ab Hamid said efforts to locate the woman, Rohani Babu, 63, have been ongoing since her family reported her missing nearly a month ago.

“According to the report made by her family, the woman could not be found at home. She lives alone and suffers from memory loss, seizures, and unclear speech,“ he told Bernama when contacted today.

He said the woman has a son who lives in Seberang Perai and works in a factory in Batu Kawan, and he has also made various efforts to find his mother.

Anyone with information on Rohani can contact investigating officer Sgt Zolkefli Mohd Nor at 013-5951192 or the Bandar Baru Police Station at 04-2824522.

Meanwhile, Rohani’s cousin, Shamsiah Ibrahim, 39, said the woman, also known as ‘Makndak’ among family members and locals, was noticed missing at midnight after the family found her house door open and the house in disarray.

She said the elderly woman did not bring any identification documents when she left the house.