Police seek public’s help to find missing teen

KUALA LUMPUR: Police are seeking the public’s help in locating 14-year-old Alief Daniel Ghazally Abdul Ghaniy who was reported missing at 1.15 am today.

Petaling Jaya district police chief ACP Shahrulnizam Jaafar in a statement today said Alief Daniel was last seen at his home in Jalan PJS 2C, Petaling Jaya yesterday at about 11.50 am.

He said the teenager was last seen wearing a Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Taman Medan red school sports shirt, with the words ‘Mars’ printed on the back, black school shoes and was carrying a black backpack.

“Alief Daniel Ghazally is 163 centimetres tall and of stocky build at 80 kilogrammes,” he said in the statement.

“The public with any information related to the victim are requested to come to the nearest police station or contact the operations room of the Petaling Jaya district police headquarters at 03-79662222,“ he added.