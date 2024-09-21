PETALING JAYA: Numerous books related to GISB Holdings (GISBH) teachings were found buried by the police near a river in Kampung Panji, Kota Baru, Kelantan.

The discovery was made as part of the ongoing Operation Global, following the arrest of GISBH’s chief executive officer, as reported by New Straits Times.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain reported earlier that the CEO of GISBH and his wife were among 19 people arrested in a raid on a Bukit Bintang complex.

Police believe a group member living near the village buried the books following the CEO’s arrest, with some books also burned at the site.

The operation in Kelantan began at 7am, with police assisted by the Welfare Department and Kelantan Islamic Religious Affairs Department.

Reports indicate that 30 people, including 20 children, reside in three homes near the village, many believed to be related to the GISBH CEO.

This follows earlier raids on 20 welfare homes allegedly linked to GISBH, resulting in the rescue of 402 people, some as young as one-year-old.

The victims were told to have experienced various forms of exploitation and abuse, including sexual assault, but GISBH has since denied these allegations.

Three individuals have been charged with sexual assault against children and have pleaded not guilty.

