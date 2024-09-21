PETALING JAYA: Bukit Aman carried out inspections at five double-storey houses in Bandar Tasik Puteri, Rawang, believed to be residences of Global Ikhwan Services and Business Holdings (GISB) members.

The operation, codenamed Ops Global, involved over 50 police personnel and Welfare Department staff, beginning at 5.30am, according to The Star.

All inspected houses in the gated community were found abandoned, believed to have been vacated prior to inspections.

One house, thought to be a care home for at least 20 children, contained packed bags of clothing and children’s bicycles on the porch.

Meanwhile, New Straits Times reported that a business district largely owned by the GISB in Bandar Country Homes, also in Rawang, were also raided by the Selangor police.

Various GISB-operated businesses were inspected, including restaurants, a car workshop, a supermarket, a bakery, a hotel, and a boutique, among others.

The 6.30am operation involved 50 officers and 200 personnel from Selangor Police and the Federal Reserve Unit, with support from the Selangor Islamic Religious Department and Selayang Municipal Council.

These raids follow the detention of 19 individuals, including the CEO of GISB, on September 19 in Kuala Lumpur, all suspects were remanded until September 25.

Police have also recorded statements from 740 individuals and frozen 96 bank accounts containing RM581,552 in GISB-related funds.

On September 11, police rescued 402 children from 20 care homes in Selangor and Negri Sembilan, responding to allegations of abuse, exploitation, and sexual assault.

The operation resulted in the arrest of 171 suspects, including a teacher and dorm caretakers.

