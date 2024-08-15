Police yet to determine if singer Muhammad Nidza’s death a criminal case

SHAH ALAM: Police have not yet classified the death of singer Muhammad Nidza Afham Mokhtar, whose body was found on the Sungai Klang riverbank yesterday, as a criminal case or otherwise.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain said police are relying on the post-mortem results as a guide for the investigation since no witnesses have come forward with information regarding the discovery of the body.

“The case is still under investigation, and we can see that the victim’s mobile phone is still there, only the bank card is missing.

“So, we are waiting for the post-mortem results. From there, we can determine the cause of death and take further action,“ he said when asked if the singer’s death might be linked to a robbery.

He said this during a press conference after the 9th passing out parade for the University Students’ Police Volunteer Reserve Corps (SUKSIS) at Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM) here today.

Also in attendance were UiTM vice-chancellor (Student Affairs) and UiTM SUKSIS Corps Commandant Prof Datuk Dr Shahrin Sahib @ Sahibuddin and Selangor police chief Datuk Hussein Omar Khan.

Razarudin said the post-mortem at Hospital Shah Alam was expected to be completed this afternoon.

He said further developments on the case will be communicated by the Selangor police chief.

Yesterday, the body of the 23-year-old singer and YouTuber was found under a bridge in Klang, near here, at around 7.30 pm, after he was reported missing a day earlier while jogging alone at Sultan Suleiman Stadium in Klang.

Muhammad Nidza’s younger sister, Afrina Hanie, claimed that her brother’s disappearance was related to a robbery, as his debit card and cash were missing while his identity card, student card and photos kept in his wallet were untouched when it was found on the Sungai Klang Bridge.