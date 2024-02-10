PETALING JAYA: Port Klang assemblyman Azmizam Zaman Huri has recently taken to TikTok to highlight the appalling state of roads at the industrial zone of Bandar Sultan Suleiman, Klang.

In the almost five-minute video, Azmizan calls out Public Works Department (JKR) director-general Datuk Roslan Ismail for his department’s inaction in fixing the pothole-filled road.

He explained that a fatal accident had occurred involving a motorcyclist and a heavy vehicle last week.

“The motorcyclist fell because of the potholes and was hit by a lorry.

“The residents of Bandar Sultan Suleiman, almost 45,000 Malaysians, use this road to send their kids to their school,” he expressed, urging Roslan to come down to the site and view the condition of the damaged road for himself.

“Today is a weekend (Sunday). This is the (best) time to repair the damaged road because tomorrow is a working day.

“Who is the appointed contractor and where are the JKR officers? Take action immediately.

“How many accidents and deaths do we have to see happen?

Azmizan then gave Roslan a week to resolve the issue, adding that if no action is taken, he would invite those who commute via the damaged road, including drivers of heavy vehicles such as lorries and containers, to protest until the road is fixed or till Roslan resigns.

The TikTok video has since garnered over a million views with more than 8,000 comments from netizens thanking Azmizan for speaking out about the issue.

“I like this elected representative, they really get things done, and you can see the many changes they’ve made in Port Klang.

“I hope the road repairs get completed because sometimes the traffic jams stretch all the way to Pendamar,” said PapaRock.

Many also questioned JKR for not taking the initiative to fix the damaged road.

“Just replace the Director General of JKR. The problem has lasted for a year and still hasn’t been resolved. Even the minister has already stepped in,” commented Raja.

“Please, Director of JKR, listen to our pleas as the people of Port Klang. We can’t take this road condition anymore. We support our elected representative and stand by what they are voicing. Please, JKR, help us,” pleaded another netizen.

