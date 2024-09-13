Preparations in full swing for Malaysia Day celebrations in Sabah - Alesia

KOTA KINABALU: Deputy Permanent Secretary II of the Sabah Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Environment, Alesia Sion said preparations for the Malaysia Day celebrations are now over 60 per cent completed.

Alesia said that all preparations are going very smoothly without any obstacles for the celebration that will be held at Padang Merdeka here on Sept 16.

She said the first day’s rehearsal held today focused on technical preparations involving stage props, lighting and sound systems.

“The full dress rehearsal will be held on the second day tomorrow and the third day (Saturday) which will focused on the entire preparations such as stage decorations and performances from the Sabah State Department of Culture and Arts (JKKN).

“JKKN will present a special performance which is a combination of ethnic traditional dances of Sabah, Sarawak and Peninsular Malaysia as a symbol of the unity for harmony of our country,“ he told Bernama when inspecting the rehearsal at Padang Merdeka here today.

Commenting further on the three days of rehearsals, she was confident that the rigorous preparations being carried out this time will pay off well and stamp the name of Sabah as host of this year’s Malaysia Day celebrations.

A Bernama survey at Padang Merdeka tonight found staff busy installing sound and light equipment, in addition to the stage and event tent being pitched.