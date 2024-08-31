President Biden extends independence day greetings to Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR: United States (US) President Joe Biden has extended his greetings to Yang di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Ibrahim, and the people of Malaysia on the occasion of the country’s 67th Independence Day.

In his message, Biden conveyed his best wishes on behalf of the US saying, “I send my best wishes to you and the people of Malaysia as you celebrate your day of independence.”

He noted that Malaysia and the US have enjoyed nearly seven decades of friendship and cooperation, underpinned by a shared vision for a secure, prosperous and resilient future.

“Together, we are strengthening our strong economic, people-to-people and security ties,” he said.

Biden also highlighted joint efforts in empowering entrepreneurs, especially women, through various programmes that share knowledge, skills, and networks, enabling them to launch and scale successful businesses globally.

The US President also expressed confidence in the continued flourishing of bilateral relations through their shared commitment to promoting a free, open, prosperous, and secure Indo-Pacific region.

In concluding his message, Biden extended his heartfelt wishes for “joyous and peaceful celebrations as you honor your independence.”