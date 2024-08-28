Prices of RON97, diesel in Peninsula drop 5 sen from tomorrow

KUALA LUMPUR: The retail price of RON97 petrol and diesel in Peninsular Malaysia will drop five sen to RM3.42 and RM3.18 per litre respectively, from tomorrow until Sept 4.

The Ministry of Finance (MOF) in a statement today said the price reduction for RON97 and diesel in the peninsula is in line with the reduction in the global crude oil prices.

“The Government will continue to monitor market developments and adjust the diesel fuel’s retail price based on global oil market fluctuations, whilst supporting price stability,” it said.

However, the statement said the retail price of RON95 petrol will remain at RM2.15 per litre, while the retail price of diesel in Sabah, Sarawak and Labuan will also remain unchanged at RM2.15 per litre.

The prices are based on the weekly retail pricing of petroleum products setting using the Automatic Pricing Mechanism (APM).

MOF said the government would continue to monitor the trends of global crude oil prices and take the appropriate measures to ensure the welfare and well-being of the people continued to be protected.