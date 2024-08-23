Progress report on curriculum intervention to be announced soon - MOE

PUTRAJAYA: The progress report on curriculum intervention, which is part of the educational reform roadmap, will be announced soon, said the Ministry of Education (MOE).

It said the ongoing implementation of curriculum interventions aimed at improving the current curriculum, ensuring its relevance to the needs of students.

“MOE is aware of public concerns regarding the issue of heavy curriculum content, as reported on social media.

“Understanding and cooperation between teachers, parents, and the community are necessary to ensure that the interventions can be effectively implemented and achieve their objectives,“ it said in a statement today.

The MOE added that the curriculum interventions, announced last March, comprised four initiatives.

The four initiatives are the Dokumen Penjajaran KSSR (Semakan 2017) Edisi 3, which involves updating and restructuring the content of existing Year 1 Science, Mathematics, Bahasa Melayu, and English subjects, as well as early detection of literacy and numeracy to identify students who have not yet mastered reading, writing, and arithmetic skills.

Parent-friendly classroom assessment reporting and the reporting of final academic session mastery levels for all subjects, which will be converted into percentages and grades, as well as the dissemination of the Penataran Dokumen Penjajaran KSSR (Semakan 2017) Edisi 3 to all primary school Science, Mathematics, Bahasa Melayu, and English teachers through webinars.