Punjabi action film Saazish set for release on July 4

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia’s biggest-budget Punjabi action film, Saazish, is set to hit the theatres nationwide on July 4.

Director Arjin Uppal said the film’s central theme revolves around conspiracy and greed, drawing disparate characters into a complex plot focused on wealth and intrigue.

Starring Kulbeer Singh, Avinder Singh, Amaan Singh Virk, Navinder Kaur and Adi Putra, the 90-minute Saazish (Conspiracy) promises thrilling sequences and poetic dialogues, departing from the typical introductory shots seen in Indian cinema.

“With an initial release in 35 theatres and potential for expansion, Malaysian audiences can expect a cinematic experience blending cultural elements with suspenseful storytelling,” Arjin told Bernama after the gala premiere on June 25 at TGV Cinemas 1 Utama, Petaling Jaya, Selangor.

The film is bankrolled by Sri Saheb Production Sdn Bhd.

Meanwhile, reflecting on her debut in a theatrical movie, Navinder said, “The movie is definitely making history in Malaysian Punjabi cinema and bringing in more opportunities.”

She said the best part about the movie is the mixture of languages that showcase diversity among Malaysians.

“Shooting with the entire team has been a journey that I will always treasure,“ she added.

“I am truly grateful to be a part of this movie and hope for strong support from the audience. You will definitely see a blend of action, romance and family drama all in one,” said Navinder, who is also a model and national arm wrestler.