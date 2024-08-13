Quarry company fined RM57,000 for keeping diesel without authorisation

IPOH: A quarry company was fined RM57,000 in the Sessions Court here today for possessing 12,175 litres of diesel without permission in March last year.

Perak Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) director Datuk Kamalludin Ismail, in a statement tonight, said Kesens Sdn Bhd pleaded guilty after the charge was read before Judge Azizah Ahmad.

He said the court also ordered that the proceeds from the sale of the seized diesel be forfeited to the Malaysian government.

Kamalludin said the company pleaded guilty to violating Regulation 18(1) of the Control of Supplies Regulations 1974 for possessing a controlled item for business purposes without authorisation on March 16, 2023, at 3 pm in the Hulu Kinta subdistrict.

Kamalludin said an inspection at the premises found three skid tanks containing 12,175 litres of diesel.

He said prosecution was carried out by KPDN prosecuting officer Muhammad Ridzuan Abd Rahim, while the accused was unrepresented.