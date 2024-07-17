Raw water reserves at Muda, Bukit Merah Dams at dangerous level - NADMA

KUALA LUMPUR: The Muda Dam in Kedah and Bukit Merah Dam, in Perak, showed a decrease in remaining stock of raw water reserves, at a dangerous level of 15.20 per cent and 19.54 per cent, respectively, as of July 15.

According to the National Disaster Management Agency (NADMA), in a statement today, five other dams also showed a remaining stock of water reserves currently at the warning level of less than 59.99 per cent.

The five dams are the Malut Dam (37.19 per cent) and Pedu Dam (48.10 per cent), both in Kedah, Teluk Bahang Dam (35 per cent) and Air Hitam Dam (51.30 per cent), both in Penang, and Timah Tasoh Dam, in Perlis at 42.60 per cent.

A reading of 29.99 per cent and below in the remaining stock of raw water reserves indicates a dangerous level, 30 per cent to 59.99 per cent (warning level) and 60 per cent and above (normal).

Regarding the air pollution status for the period from July 10 to 16, NADMA, quoting the Department of Environment (DOE), stated that Tanjung Malim, in Perak, and Kampung Raja Besut, in Terengganu, recorded unhealthy air quality, with an Air Pollution Index (API) reading of 137 and 156, respectively.

On the hot weather status, NADMA said the number of cumulative cases increased to 109 as of yesterday from 108 cases last July 9.

The breakdown of cases according to diagnosis is 25 cases of heat stroke, heat exhaustion (77 cases) and heat convulsions (seven cases).

It said most of the cases of illnesses linked to hot weather are reported in Kedah (19), followed by Terengganu (17), Johor and Pahang (14 each), Perak (11), Negeri Sembilan (nine), Selangor (eight), Sabah (seven). , Kelantan (four), Kuala Lumpur (three), Perlis (two) and Penang (one).

The number of deaths due to heat stroke remains at five, it said.