TFHAM: 11th World Fujian Convention to be in Kuala Lumpur

THE Federation of Hokkien Associations of Malaysia (TFHAM) on Monday announced that it will host the 11th World Fujian Convention on Nov 7-9, at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre. The event aims to strengthen familial bonds, promote mutual development and facilitate deep exchanges among overseas Fujianese communities.

“TFHAM is honoured to confirm the presence of the Prime Minister of Malaysia, Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, as the guest-of-honour at the opening ceremony on November 9. This aligns with the Malaysia Madani initiative, which underscores our commitment to understanding and embracing religious, cultural and customary diversity, fostering unity and promoting harmonious relationships,” said TFHAM president Tan Sri Ir (Dr) Lim Hock San, during the announcement on Monday.

The theme for this year's convention, “Sailing the Maritime Silk Road, Gathering Fujianese Sentiments,” embodies the spirit of global exploration, trade, and cultural exchange, which have long been hallmarks of Fujianese heritage.

“This year holds special significance as it marks the 30th anniversary of the convention and the 50th anniversary of Malaysia-China diplomatic relations, established on May 31, 1974. Over these five decades, Malaysia and China have made remarkable strides in economic, cultural, and educational collaborations,” said Lim.

TFHAM anticipates the participation of approximately 3,500 delegates, including local and international attendees from over 20 countries such as the US, Canada, various European nations, Australia, New Zealand, China, China-Hong Kong, China-Macau, China-Taiwan, Japan and ASEAN countries including Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Vietnam, Laos, Myanmar and Cambodia. Additionally, the association expects around 2,000 local Fujianese and organisational representatives.

“With the significant influx of visitors to Malaysia, we are confident that this convention will drive economic benefits across various sectors such as tourism and hospitality, the MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions) economy, transportation, dining and shopping, business cooperation and investment, cultural exchange, and international image enhancement,” said Lim.

“We extend a warm invitation to Fujianese worldwide to join us for this grand event. Together, we will unite to share our hometown sentiments, plan for future development, and contribute to the economic prosperity of Malaysia. The 11th World Fujian Convention 2024 – Malaysia welcomes you! See you there!”