Reject extreme ideolody that divide Malaysians - Khaled Nordin

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysians must reject all extreme ideologies and practices that can divide and ruin the country, Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin said.

He cautioned that such ideologies and practices were against the values and principles of a multiracial country that celebrates diversity.

“This (rejection of extreme ideologies and practices) is in line and supports the Malaysia MADANI aspirations. Under this aspirations, we are committed to enhancing a great system of values and principles.

“This great system of values and principles invites Malaysians to place courtesy, well-being and harmony as common goals,” he said during his speech at the 2024 Warriors’ Fund Gala Dinner and the launch of the Veteran’s Digital Card at Wisma Perwira ATM here today.

2024 Warriors’ Fund Campaign patron Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, Chief of Army Gen Tan Sri Muhammad Hafizuddeain Jantan, who was representing the Chief of Defence Force, and Malaysian Armed Forces Veterans’ Affairs Department (JHEV) director-general Maj Gen Datuk Semaon Marjuki were also at the dinner.

Mohamed Khaled also shared that 48,000 veterans have received assistance through the Warriors’ Fund, including livelihood aid, disaster aid and health aid such as dialysis treatments, prosthetics, housing incentives and funeral assistance.

He added that 30,000 veterans have been recorded as the target group to receive assistance, especially for matters that are not covered by the government, such as special milk and disposable diapers.

“In fact, a majority of those requiring assistance are bedridden veterans who have low incomes and cannot manage for themselves,” he said.

As such, he urged more individuals and companies to channel aid to the fund, adding that JHEV would try to speed up the application process to veterans in need.