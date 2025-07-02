Negeri Sembilan RTD says passengers cite weak excuses in seat belt operation

SEREMBAN: Passengers cited excuses such as unfamiliarity, never having used seatbelts, or being a hassle during the Road Transport Department’s (RTD) special seatbelt operation targeting express and tour buses across Negeri Sembilan since yesterday.

State RTD director Hanif Yusabra Yusuf said inspections on 43 buses resulted in seven passengers aged 19 and above being issued RM300 compounds for failing to comply with the seatbelt requirement.

“Wearing a seatbelt is crucial. It can save lives and reduce the risk of serious injury in the event of a road accident.

“From our checks so far, overall compliance among drivers and passengers has been encouraging. Awareness is improving, and we hope this continues,” he told reporters after inspecting the operation at Terminal One bus station here today.

Hanif also advised bus operators to ensure all buses are properly equipped with functioning seatbelts and to consistently remind passengers to wear them for their safety.

He added that RTD will deploy undercover teams throughout the month-long operation to identify drivers or passengers breaching the regulations.