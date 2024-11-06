Remand on Zayn Rayyan’s parents to end tomorrow

PETALING JAYA: Parents of autistic six-year-old Zayn Rayyan will learn about their fate tomorrow, if they will be charged or released based on the police investigation report, which is currently being finalised before their remand period ends tomorrow.

According to Berita Harian, the new lawyer, former deputy public prosecutor (DPP) Fahmi Abd Moin said that the complete investigation report would then need to be referred to the Attorney General’s Chambers (AGC) prosecution division for review before further instructions are given.

He said that if the prosecution division is not satisfied with the investigation report, it is common for them to return the report to the investigation team for further inquiry.

He added that the suspect or person under investigation (PUI) must be released on police bail.

And if prosecution finds sufficient evidence to charge any individual, the suspect will be brought to court to face charges.

“The charges can be brought on the same day the remand of the PUI ends or the next day, depending on the AGC’s instructions,” he was quoted as saying.

Fahmi also shared that he has not been able to meet his clients nor has he received any information from the investigating officers.

“The last time I met the couple was at the Petaling Jaya Magistrate’s Court during the extension of their remand last Friday.

“We have requested to meet our clients but have not received any response from the investigating officers, possibly because they need space to conduct the investigation, so we understand,“ he said.

He also requested the public not to speculate about the investigation and allow the police to conduct their investigation.

“The police are working hard to investigate and seek justice for Zayn Rayyan’s death.

“The public needs to give the police space to conduct their investigation based on legal procedures,“ he said.

