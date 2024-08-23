Rescuers widen search for woman missing in sinkhole incident along Jalan Masjid India

KUALA LUMPUR: A woman is still missing after being swallowed by a sinkhole along Jalan Masjid India here today, prompting the rescue team to excavate a wider area after a manual search failed to find the Indian national.

Kuala Lumpur Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) deputy director Rozihan Anwar Mamat, who is the operations commander, said more search personnel would be deployed following an expansion of the area to be dug with a Kuala Lumpur City Hall excavator.

“We have done a manual search but failed to locate the victim, so we will continue to do more extensive dredging of the sinkhole,” he said when met by reporters at the scene.

Meanwhile, Dang Wangi police chief ACP Sulizmie Affendy Sulaiman said the victim was reported to be walking from Selangor Mansion towards Lebuh Ampang when the incident happened.

The victim was said to be sitting on a concrete chair when it suddenly collapsed into an eight-metre-deep sinkhole, he said.

“Currently, we are examining CCTV footage as well as recording the statements of witnesses at the scene.

“No further information can be given at this time, including the chronology of the incident, because investigations cannot be carried out yet. We will provide updates as soon as the victim is found,” he said.

Regarding safety measures, Sulizmie said he is still discussing with relevant agencies before deciding whether to close a wider area around the sinkhole.

“Efforts to rescue the victim are ongoing, and we are waiting for the excavator to move in.

“We have to consider the lives of the firefighters doing the rescue work and for now, we have not decided to close (the sinkhole location) completely,” he added.

Meanwhile, Works Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi appealed to the public to obey instructions issued by the authorities at the sinkhole location.

Nanta, who expressed his sympathy for those affected by the incident, said the order was issued for the safety of all.

“I call on all people to stay calm and give way to the parties responsible to take immediate and appropriate action,” he said in a post on Facebook today.

The Kuala Lumpur Fire and Rescue Department said in a statement that it was informed about the incident at 8.22 am, with a 48-year-old woman reportedly trapped and buried in the sinkhole.