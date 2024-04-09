Retired nurse loses over RM1.9 million in non-existent investment scam

ALOR SETAR: A retired nurse lost over RM1.9 million after being deceived by a non-existent investment scam.

Head of the Commercial Crime Investigation Department of Kedah police, Supt Loi Yew Lik said a report regarding the case was lodged at the Jitra Police Station at 12.37 pm yesterday.

He said the 76-year-old victim, who previously worked in Sydney, Australia and is still single, reported that she saw an investment advertisement on YouTube and decided to contact the company’s representative who briefed her on the investment procedures through an online class.

“The victim made the first capital payment of RM100,000 on June 17 and thereafter made 19 payment transactions to various bank accounts provided (by the company) to a tune of more than RM1.9 million,” he said in a statement today.

Loi said the victim was promised a profit within a month but until now, had not received any returns as pledged.

The case is being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code.