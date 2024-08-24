RM2.5 million for three MOSTI’s MADANI village adoption projects in Segamat - Chang

SEGAMAT: The government has allocated RM2.5 million through the Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation (MOSTI) for three projects in Kampung Tekam, Pogoh 3, Segamat, Johor, which has been selected as the ministry’s Kampung Angkat MADANI (MADANI village adoption initiative).

Its Minister Chang Lih Kang said that the three projects include the development of tube wells with solar energy panels by the Malaysian Space Agency and the Malaysian Innovation Foundation; renewable energy street lights by Nano Malaysia Berhad; and a biocomposite floating jetty by the Malaysian Nuclear Agency.

“The development of tube wells with solar energy panels has been completed at the village’s Masjid Jamek. This alternative to electricity will help reduce costs and optimise the use of tube wells without incurring additional electricity expenses for residents,” he explained.

“Two more projects - the renewable energy street lights and the biocomposite floating jetty- will commence this year.

“This initiative blends science, technology, and innovation with everyday life, and I am pleased to see it implemented in Kampung Tekam. I hope these projects will improve the villagers’ quality of life,“ he added.

He said this after the launch of the MADANI MOSTI 2024 village adoption initiative at Masjid Jamek Kampung Tekam, Pogoh 3, today.

He added that the MADANI village adoption initiative aims to bridge the gap between rural and urban areas by improving basic facilities. This includes enhancing water and electricity supply, road infrastructure, street lighting, community services, and internet access in rural villages that have less than 50 per cent coverage.

This initiative aligns with the National Science, Technology and Innovation Policy (NSTIP) 2021-2030, which envisions the creation of a sustainable, inclusive, and scientifically advanced society moving towards a high-tech nation.

Previously, Finance Minister II Datuk Seri Amir Hamzah Azizan reportedly said that 42 villages nationwide have been selected for the MADANI village adoption initiative, with a total allocation of RM100 million.

As of July 10, the Ministry of Finance has disbursed RM86.3 million to the relevant agencies for 35 of these villages, with each village receiving up to RM2.5 million.