RM2.5m boost for Kuala Selangor villages under Kampung Angkat MADANI Programme

KUALA SELANGOR: A RM2.5 million investment is set to revitalise health services in two Kuala Selangor villages through the Kampung Angkat MADANI Programme, spearheaded by the Health Ministry (MoH).

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad said through the initiative, the ministry will roll out an array of health programmes, including screenings and checks throughout the year, showcasing its commitment as the leading health authority.

“We have launched nine detection programmes, two prevention programmes and one treatment programme since July, targeting groups from toddlers to the elderly,” Dr Dzulkefly said at the programme’s launch at the Bukit Badong Community Hall here today.

He expressed hope that these health programmes would assist the community in detecting non-communicable diseases (NCDs) early and ensuring appropriate treatment.

Dr Dzulkefly said the Kampung Angkat MADANI project also includes infrastructure upgrades, benefiting 942 families and 4,585 residents in the two villages.

Introduced by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim in Budget 2024, the Kampung Angkat MADANI Programme has a RM100 million allocation for 42 villages nationwide.

On another note, Dr Dzulkefly said the COVID-19 situation in Malaysia is currently under control, with no surge in cases reported since the country transitioned to living with the COVID-19 virus more than two years ago.

He said the number of infections and hospital admissions remains under control.

“However, we must not become complacent. We will continue to monitor public health institutions closely and will issue public alerts should there be any rise in cases,” he said.