RMK13 will mirror RMK-1’s precision, focus on policy sequencing – Rafizi

SEPANG: The 13th Malaysia Plan (RMK13) will closely resemble RMK-1, a strategic document known for its conciseness and comprehensive nature, where each word is dedicated to a specific policy direction, according to Economy Minister Rafizi Ramli.

He acknowledged that crafting the five-year plan is a complex task, given the country’s significant economic transformation, marked by what he described as ‘pivots of diversification’.

“The planning phase of RMK-13 is akin to a blank canvas. We want to gather creative ideas and input from as many people as possible to create a space free from the status quo where concerns can be voiced and the government nudged in the right direction.

“Then we will work backwards to map out the priority items we want to set for the country’s future. Crucially, getting the sequencing of policies correct is essential,” he said in his speech at the Kick-Off Conference for RMK-13 here, today.

Rafizi added that, instead of a large blueprint, the government now prefers to roll out reforms in ‘pocket sizes’, allowing room for manoeuvre and adaptation based on citizen feedback.