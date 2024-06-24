Rosmah applies to stay hearing of suit by Lebanon-based jeweller

KUALA LUMPUR: Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor has applied to stay the proceedings of the suit filed against her by Lebanon-based jeweller, Global Royalty Trading SAL, over the loss of more than 40 pieces of jewellery.

Her lawyer, Rajivan Nambiar, said the application, filed on June 7, was to stay the proceedings of the suit pending the decision of her appeal at the Court of Appeal against a High Court decision which dismissed her application to include the government and the police as the third party in the case.

In the proceedings before Senior Assistant Registrar Norhaina Zulkifli today, the court fixed Aug 16 to hear the stay application to be conducted online before Judge Ong Chee Kwan, said the lawyer when contacted today.

Global Royalty filed the suit on May 29 last year, claiming that Rosmah had lied by saying that 44 pieces of jewellery, including diamond necklaces, bracelets, and tiaras that were sent to her by the company’s agent were seized by the Malaysian authorities under the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001.

The jeweller also claimed that the wife of former Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak had shifted the burden to the Malaysian government when in fact, the jewellery had gone missing.

The company had initially sued Rosmah on June 26, 2018, and demanded that she return the 44 pieces of jewellery or pay US$14.79 million. However, the suit was withdrawn in 2019.