RXZ members 6.0: JPJ reminds organisers, participants to comply with rules

SHAH ALAM: The Road Transport Department (JPJ) has reminded the organisers and participants of the RXZ Members 6.0 programme, which will take place in Terengganu tomorrow, to adhere to the regulations and conditions set by the authorities as agreed upon by both parties.

Its director-general, Datuk Aedy Fadly Ramli, said that JPJ is not planning to set up roadblocks to ensure the smooth running of the programme, which is being held for the sixth time.

“This time, Terengganu JPJ, together with the Terengganu police and other relevant authorities, has taken proactive steps by holding discussions with the organisers and providing clear guidelines for the event.

“We have laid out the conditions that need to be followed, and JPJ will work with the police to monitor the event to ensure it proceeds smoothly,“ he said at a press conference after visiting the Selangor JPJ office today. Also present was the Selangor JPJ director, Azrin Borhan.

Among the conditions that must be adhered to are ensuring that riders have valid driving licences and their vehicles have road tax, no illegal modifications are made, motorcycle plates follow the required specifications and motorcycle exhausts are not modified.

“JPJ is not looking to find faults; rather, we want the programme to run smoothly. However, at the same time, we must ensure the safety of all other road users, not just those participating in the event,“ he said.

Terengganu police chief, Datuk Mohd Khairi Khairudin, said clear guidelines were provided to the organisers through four series of coordination meetings with other departments, including the Kuala Terengganu City Council, Terengganu JPJ and the East Coast Expressway 2 (LPT2) concessionaire, adding that the organisers must comply with these guidelines if they wish to continue the programme next year.

The RXZ Members 6.0 programme, which will be held from tomorrow until Saturday at the Terengganu Motor Circuit, Gong Badak, Kuala Nerus, is expected to attract 80,000 participants from across the country.