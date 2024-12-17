Police urge victims of alleged tourism scam to file report

KUALA LUMPUR: Police are urging victims of alleged fraud involving an influencer and travel agency entrepreneur based in South Korea to come forward and lodge police reports to facilitate further action.

Bukit Aman Commercial Crime Investigation Department (CCID) director Datuk Seri Ramli Mohamed Yoosuf said so far, the police have not received any report from individuals who fell victim to the alleged scam.

“Any individual who has fallen victim is encouraged to come forward and file a report, and we will cooperate with the authorities in South Korea to investigate the matter.

“A police report is necessary for us to help the victims and will also assist in obtaining cooperation, whether through Interpol or South Korean authorities,“ he told a press conference at the CCID headquarters in Menara KPJ here today.

He made the statement following a viral video circulating on social media since yesterday, in which a woman claimed to be a victim of fraud by an influencer and entrepreneur operating a travel agency in South Korea.

In the video, the woman claimed that she and her tour group were left stranded at the airport as there were no return flight tickets as promised by the entrepreneur. They were later informed that there was a technical issue regarding ticket reservation.

Meanwhile, in a separate development, Ramli said the police have received two reports of criminal breach of trust (CBT) involving two lawyers, which resulted in losses exceeding RM3 million.

Ramli said a 40-year-old company director has alleged that a lawyer, appointed by the Kuala Lumpur High Court as the interim administrator of his late mother’s estate, has committed criminal breach of trust on Nov 29.

“The man claimed that there were five withdrawals totalling RM2,072,708 from his late mother’s bank account without his knowledge,“ he said.

He said the second case involved a 41-year-old man who filed a police report in Petaling Jaya on Dec 8.

“The victim had befriended an individual who claimed to be able to assist in obtaining business loans from abroad. After several discussions, the complainant agreed to secure a loan of RM200 million for his company,“ he said.

Ramli added that the complainant was subsequently introduced to a lawyer who would be handling the loan documentation and related payments.

“After signing several documents provided by the lawyer, the complainant made a deposit payment of RM1 million into the law firm’s client account,“ he said.

According to Ramli, the complainant later contacted the lawyer for updates on the loan status but was repeatedly given excuses.

“The complainant also requested proof that the RM1 million was still in the firm’s client account, but the lawyer refused to comply,“ he said, adding that both cases are being investigated under Section 409 of the Penal Code.