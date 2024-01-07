Sabah fire stations receive 242 flood SOS calls

KOTA KINABALU: The operations centre (PGO) of the Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) in Sabah has received 242 calls for help related to flooding in the inundated areas of Tuaran, Inanam, Menggatal and Penampang as of this morning.

Sabah JBPM said in a statement today that Penampang is the district with the highest number of calls at 212 and assistance has been despatched to those affected.

The statement said 57 fire-fighters from Kota Kinabalu, Penampang, Lintas, Tuaran and Tambunan fire stations as well as the Sabah Fire and Rescue Academy were deployed to help those affected.

“Several roads in Penampang are also impassable to all types of vehicles due to floodwaters, so people are advised to plan journeys to avoid getting stuck in floods and to take safety measures,” he said.

The impassable roads include Jalan Inobong Putatan Bandsadon, Jalan Datuk Peter Mojuntin, Jalan NC Mogunting, Jalan Datuk Panglima Banting, Jalan Kibabaig and Jalan Nambazan.

JPBM also reminded all road users who go through Jalan Tambunan-Penampang to be cautious because there are roads cut off due to landslides and are impassable to all vehicles at this time.

A total of four temporary relief centres were operating in the state as of 4 pm, housing 328 flood victims from 105 families.