Sabah firemen rescue nine-month-old baby from locked car

KOTA KINABALU: The swift response of the Sabah Fire and Rescue Department saved a nine-month-old baby boy who was locked inside a car along Jalan Gaya today.

A spokesman for the state department said the distress call was received at 11.28 am, and a team from the Kota Kinabalu Fire and Rescue Station was dispatched to the scene.

“The team sprang into action to open the locked car door with special equipment upon arriving at the location.

“They took nearly 10 minutes to gain entry, and then handed the baby over to its parents,” he said today.

The rescue operation was concluded at 11.44 am once it was established that the baby was unharmed.