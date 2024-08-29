Sabah, Sarawak’s independence date should be Aug 15, 1945, claims academician

PETALING JAYA: The independence day of Sabah and Sarawak should be commemorated on August 15, 1945—the day Japan surrendered in the region, said Datuk Prof Jayum Jawan of Universiti Malaysia Sarawak (Unimas).

According to Borneo Post Online, Jayum who serves as a professor at Unimas’ Institute of Borneo Studies, opined that both states’ independence was from the Japanese, not the British.

He shared his views in a National Day message, questioning the commonly accepted dates for Sabah and Sarawak’s independence.

“If North Borneo or Sarawak were to gain independence, it was from the Japanese and not from the British, whom both states had invited to oversee both regions after Japanese surrender in 1945,” he was quoted as saying.

He added that the actual independence date for Sabah and Sarawak should be aligned with Japan’s surrender on August 15, 1945, as declared by then-Japanese Emperor Hirohito.

According to him, the dates currently observed—August 31 in Sabah and July 22 in Sarawak—are more about self-governance than independence.

“Thus, August 31 that Sabah celebrates as Sabah Day and July 22 that Sarawak celebrates were not properly placed. Both dates refer to ‘self-government’.

He raised the question, “Is it self-government as in a new native government or a return to the former government before Japanese occupation?”

He emphasised that before the Japanese occupation, local governments controlled both North Borneo and Sarawak.

“Neither North Borneo nor Sarawak was ever conquered with guns and battleships prior to the Japanese occupation. North Borneo and Sarawak were invaded by the Japanese during World War II or during the Pacific War in 1941,” he pointed out.

He clarified the distinction between two key historical dates: Independence Day and National Day.

He stated that while there is no issue with Malaysians celebrating Independence Day, it is essential to understand that the occasion primarily serves to remind Malaysians, particularly those in the peninsula, of the significance of August 31, when the 11 states in Malaya gained independence from British colonial rule.

“To be precise, the peninsula states were colonised in 1824 and that was 200 years ago this year.

“National Day that falls on September 16 every year marks the day the Federation of Malaysia was officially formed by the coming together of four regions, namely Malaya, Singapore, North Borneo (Sabah) and Sarawak.

“National Day cannot, as a matter of fact, refer to August 31 but legitimately September 16, and National Day must refer and relate to Malaysia. Referring National Day to August 31 merely serves to confuse post-Malaysia generations whose history does not go back before 1963,” he said.

He also urged teachers to properly educate students on these distinctions, warning against distorting historical facts.

“Therefore, the ignorance of post-Malaysia non-Sabahans and non-Sarawakians on the issue should be addressed through revisiting the facts. A sound academic and historians would not dispute this.

“Also, teachers of history at all levels need to be re-schooled in case they forget this fact of history. It is shameful when a small bunch of teachers seeking short-term fame distorts history. By doing so, they have disgraced themselves and their profession.”

In conclusion, he said Sabahans and Sarawakians have no need to apologise for not feeling enthusiastic about August 31 celebrations.

Instead, he encouraged all Malaysians to focus on National Day and the formation of Malaysia on September 16, 1963.

“Let’s show our true patriotism and undivided loyalty to the King and Country of the Federation of Malaysia.”